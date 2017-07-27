Automotive retailer Evans Halshaw to open Car Store in Shrewsbury

Leading automotive retailer, Evans Halshaw, is set to open a Car Store at Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury early next year.

The company has been attracted to a 1.5-acre prime site at Battlefield owned by commercial property developers, Morris Property.

Occupying a prominent location fronting onto Knights and Battlefield Way, the site is at the heart of Shrewsbury’s premier dealerships including Mercedez Benz, Ford and Volkswagen.

Evans Halshaw’s new purpose-built facility will stock hundreds of quality used cars at affordable prices to suit all budgets and requirements. In addition, the Car Store will offer servicing and MOT facilities for customers.

Development of the retail centre will create a number of jobs for the local community, including roles in sales, servicing and administration.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “With its excellent traffic links to both the A5 and M54, King’s Park is a prime location for a business like Evans Halshaw, who need premium showroom space in an equally premium location.”

Morris Property’s construction department has also been instructed to carry out the build of the new showroom. With works due to start in August, the 22-week contract is expected to be completed by the end of January 2018.

Liz continued: “We have no doubt that once development commences, this scheme will become an attractive new addition to this very well established commercial area of Shrewsbury.”

The design and build site at King’s Park was sold to Pendragon through joint agents Harris Lamb and Towler Shaw Roberts.

David Walton, head of retail at Harris Lamb, said: “The opportunity, size, location and surrounding businesses made this a prime opportunity for a car dealership, subject to planning permission, to occupy a pivotal location within an established automotive retail region.”