Tennis Shropshire volunteer Merill’s day to remember at Wimbledon

Merill Holt, Tennis Shropshire’s lead volunteer, enjoyed a special day to remember as she collected a prestigious award at Wimbledon.

Merill, from Shifnal, was invited to the All England Club to receive a Lawn Tennis Association Meritorious Award from Martin Corrie, the President of the LTA, during the second week of the Championships.

She was also given Centre Court tickets which gave her the chance to watch the likes of Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and British star Johanna Konta in action.

Merill, the long-serving chair of Shifnal Tennis Club, has carried out a host of voluntary roles for Tennis Shropshire.

She said she was honoured to be have received an award which recognised her dedication.

Merill added: “It was an absolutely fantastic day, even better than I anticipated it would be, and it was certainly one to remember.

“There was a champagne reception on arrival, lunch in the President’s Suite and later afternoon tea.

“There was just myself and two others who received a Meritorious Award, ladies from Exeter and Leicester.

“It was also lovely to be able to watch some excellent matches on Centre Court, particularly Jo Konta’s exciting victory against Simona Halep.”

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said he was delighted that Merril’s commitment to tennis had been recognised.

He added: “This award is given to someone that the LTA have decided has given not just long service but also valuable service.

“As Tennis Shropshire’s lead volunteer, Merill really is much appreciated by everyone who comes into contact with her.”