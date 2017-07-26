Shrewsbury Town defender Dom Smith joins Southport FC on loan

Shrewsbury Town defender Dom Smith has joined National League North side Southport FC on loan until January.

The 21-year-old’s future at Shrewsbury Town has been the subject of speculation this summer, with League Two Yeovil reportedly interested in his services.

Smith captained the youth side that lost on penalties to Shawbury in the Shropshire Cup last week – further sparking speculation of his exit.

The Welsh U21 international has made 37 appearances since 2014 for Salop – making his debut in a 4-2 2015 victory over Colchester United.

He scored his first senior goal for Tamworth during a loan spell, where he featured 23 times.

The 6ft defender spent part of last season at Barrow, featuring six times, but was recalled prematurely following an injury crisis.

Smith will see some familiar faces at Southport, with the Sandgrounders boasting former Salop trio Mark Halstead, Ethan Jones, and Kaiman Anderson on their playing staff.

