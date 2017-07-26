Shrewsbury Town boss lauds second half performance in Cardiff City win

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was delighted with his side’s second half display, as they beat Championship outfit Cardiff City 2-1.

Neil Warnock’s side were on top in the first half, and took a deserved lead just before half-time thanks to a strike from former Salop loanee Nathanial Mendez-Liang.

But Shrewsbury Town fired back in the second half, and equalised thanks to a penalty converted by Shaun Whalley.

Less than 60 seconds later, the home side turned the contest on its head, with Louis Dodds adding a second.

Shrewsbury have now defeated Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Cardiff City, in the space of 10 days.

Boss Paul Hurst was delighted with the reaction in the second period, after a subdued first half.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I thought it was a more realistic game in terms of how Cardiff played was more like League One opposition.

“They threw the ball forward a little more directly at times and in the first half, we were a little bit lacklustre in our display.

“I thought it was a bit slow at times. There weren’t many away fans, so it had a bit of a different feel to it, so I wasn’t really happy at half time in truth.

“We had a few (words) at half-time. Second half we had a lot more forward runs, we were more positive, on the front foot a lot more and therefore played better.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback