Pre-season Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 Cardiff City

Shrewsbury Town continues to defy pre-season expectations by dispatching another Championship side on home soil.

If pre-season is anything to go by, then Shrewsbury Town should set their sights higher for the upcoming campaign.

The majority of bookmakers reckon that Salop is heading for the dreaded job, but another victory against a Championship side suggests there should be a little more optimism.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Cardiff City, are all predicted to be in and around the promotion picture for a place in the Premier League.

Paul Hurst’s men have also shown that overused footballing term “bouncebackability.” Former Town loanee Nathanial Mendez-Liang gave the Bluebirds a first half lead.

But Neil Warnock’s outfit was pegged back immediately in the second half. Firstly, Shaun Whalley dispatched a penalty to even the scores. Then less than a minute later, Louis Dodds turned the game on its head.

Shrewsbury, donning their new orange shirt for the first time, showed their defensive capabilities in the opening exchanges.

Kenneth Zahore was advancing on goal, but James Bolton arrived on the scene to deny the forward. Then the Dane whipped a strike wide of Dean Henderson’s crossbar.

The pendulum soon swung in the home side’s favour. Alex Rodman, who has scored twice in pre-season so far, was deprived of another one, thanks to the alertness of former Walsall stopper Neil Etheridge.

Then Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris, attempted to score his second for the club, but Etheridge stood up to his responsibilities.

New signing Lee Tomlin thrashed a drive past Dean Henderson, as Cardiff seized control of the contest.

Kenneth Zahore was unsurprisingly a menace up-top. The former Copenhagen man boasts Champions League experience, whilst he was previously on trial with giants Chelsea and Inter Milan.

This time he took advantage of lackadaisical defending from Mat Sadler, but was unable to hit the target with his powerful effort.

At the other end, Jon Nolan, whose strong challenge on Saturday, welcomed £15 million Wolves signing Ruben Neves into the English game, sent Louis Dodds clear down the channel. The former Leicester City forward floated a cross into the path of Carlton Morris, but he was unable to make a telling connection.

Just before the end of the half, the away side took the lead. Kenneth Zahore latched onto a ball over the top of Mat Sadler, before guiding it into the path of Nathanial Mendez-Liang. He made no mistake by tucking the ball away from close range.

Four minutes into the second half saw Town level the scores. Former Leeds United defender Lee Peltier upended Shaun Whalley inside the box. Whalley took the responsibility himself, powering it down the middle, despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, Salop pegged back their Championship opposition.

Less than 60 seconds later, Shrewsbury was ahead. After Shaun Whalley tried to convert on a couple of occasions, Louis Dodds picked up the pieces and fired home.

With 20 minutes to go, Alex Rodman danced past four challenges, before seeing his drive blocked.

In the last action of the game, Junior Brown guided Aristote Nsiala’s header onto the bar.

Paul Hurst made no changes during the game, meaning that the bench are favourites to play a role in tomorrow’s clash against neighbours AFC Telford.

Cardiff City welcome Scottish side Livingston on Friday evening.

Attendance: 1,744 (213 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town:

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds

Subs: MacGillivray, John-Lewis, Gnahoua, B. Morris, Adams, Jules, James, Shelis

All subs were unused

Cardiff City

Etheridge, Peltier, Manga, Bamba, Richards (84), Mendez-Liang (45), Gunnarsson (63), Halford (63), Harris (78), Tomlin (63), Zahore (63)

Subs: Pilkington (45), Ralls (63), Ward (63), Damour (63), Kennedy (63), Meite (78), Coxe (84), Byrne, Bennett, Morrison,

Subs Unused: Bryne, Bennett, Morrison

Report by: Ryan Hillback