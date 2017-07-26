Organisers of Businesses for Children Awards call for nominations

Organisers of an annual awards ceremony, which celebrates businesses working with children and young people, are calling for nominations for the 2018 event.

The Businesses for Children Awards (BCAs) are held in Shropshire and aim to raise the profile of businesses who work with or for children in the county from newborn up to the age of 18-years-old.

Award categories include new business, educational business for five to 18 year-olds, activities for under fives, franchisee and a volunteer award.

Trish Parsons, co-ordinator of the 2018 event, now in its fifth year, said: “We are looking for those who use businesses that work with children, and business owners themselves, to put in nominations for the 2018 awards to be held in March next year.

“The BCAs look to promote Shropshire businesses that provide for future generations and we have been introduced to some amazing organisations over the past five years.”

The BCA website provides information on each category and its criteria and nominations can be made via the online form.

Nominations will close on October 1 and the finalists in each category will be revealed in December.

The black tie awards ceremony will be held at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, on March 10, 2018, from 7pm.

“Every year we have the honour of thanking all of those people who contribute to our future generations, those who give our children the chance to discover their dream and enjoy their childhood,” said Trish.

“It’s great to see our nominees celebrating with staff, colleagues and friends and we always have a fantastic evening.”

Visit www.bcawards.co.uk for more information about the awards, to nominate a company or to become a sponsor.