Shropshire writing retreat aims to expose hidden author talents

Indie authors from across the county and beyond will be heading to Whitchurch later this year to brush up on their writing skills.

Team Author UK will be hosting its second Writing Retreat at Alkington Grange Barns in November.

It follows the success of last year’s weekend retreat, which resulted in three writers going on to publish their own books.

The retreat, which is organised and led by bestselling children’s author and Team Author UK member Jude Lennon, gives writers the time and space to put pen to paper and get creative with their ideas.

Miss Lennon, who is well known for her storytelling sessions in the Kids Zone at Shropshire County Show, also runs several workshops during the retreat to give writers more confidence.

She said: “This will be the second writing retreat to be hosted by Team Author UK we are very much looking forward to welcoming writers from Shropshire and surrounding areas.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone who likes creative writing and has thought about publishing a book to get together with like-minded people for support, encouragement and to help build confidence.

“It’s not always easy to find time to sit down and write if you’re having to juggle lots of other things like a full-time job or children so the retreat is a great opportunity for writers to be able to focus purely on their work without the distractions of everyday life.

“Alkington Grange is set in a beautiful rural location near Whitchurch with fantastic tranquil surroundings so is perfect for helping writers get into the zone.”

Team Author UK supports indie authors with all elements of self-publishing. It was established just over a year ago by founder Sue Miller and in this time it has helped more than 30 authors self-publish books in a variety of genres.

Five writers attending last year’s retreat have also since gone onto self-publish their own books and Emma Blantern from Whitchurch, is in the process of publishing her first children’s book Teezle and the Christmas Witches.

The book launches in October and Emma will be visiting schools from September to read the book to local children.

Miss Lennon, who has published nine children’s books of her own including her latest Floga with Flossie, said: “We are really proud of all the writers who came along to the retreat last year but especially those who have gone on to become authors and since publish their own books.

“It just shows what is achievable when you put your mind to it and have the right support network in place.

“Team Author UK is all about providing this support and helping writers navigate their way through the self-publishing process to become successful authors. We very much hope the forthcoming retreat will once again expose some hidden talents.”

Several published authors are due to attend this year’s weekend retreat on November 7, including Shropshire-based children’s author Lorna McCann, who published her Wendy and the Biscuit Tree last year and is in the process of writing her second book.

Spaces for this year are already fully booked but for further information on future retreats and writing workshops hosted by Miss Lennon contact littlelambphonics@gmail.com.