Entrants wanted in Shropshire for national Dementia Friendly Awards

Alzheimer’s Society’s National Dementia Friendly Awards are on the lookout for people in Shropshire who are improving the lives of those affected by dementia.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate people who are raising awareness, changing attitudes and challenging misunderstandings around dementia.

Dementia devastates lives and by 2021, 1 million people will be living with the condition. The awards team wants to hear from people who are leading the dementia movement, inspiring others and are determined to transform the dementia landscape forever.

This year there are 13 awards up for grabs across 10 categories, including:

• Dementia Friendly Organisation

• Community Partnership

• Dementia Friends Champion

• Innovation

• Young person’s contribution

• Journalist

• Inspiring Individual

The team are also introducing a new category to celebrate individual and group fundraiser of the year.

Last year’s winners included a junior school performing novel work with a care home, the East of England Co-op for widespread staff training on dementia and an NHS dementia-friendly dentistry programme in the North West.

Dianne Beaumont, Services Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said:

“I’m keen to see a variety of entrants from Shropshire as there’s some terrific dementia-friendly work taking place here throughout the year.

“Every day we hear examples of people in the community who’ve made a real difference to the lives of people with dementia. This year’s awards will give them the recognition they truly deserve.”

Anyone who has made a difference to the lives of people affected by dementia is encouraged to enter. Industry experts will unite with people affected by dementia to choose the winners.

Nominations close at Midnight on Monday 21 August. Enter by searching ‘Dementia Friendly Awards’ at alzheimers.org.uk. Entrants can nominate themselves or others.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 29 November by Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, Angela Rippon CBE.