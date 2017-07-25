Woman pulled from car before having rings stolen from her hand in Telford

A woman was pulled from her car before having her engagement and wedding rings stolen during an early morning robbery in Telford yesterday.

The incident happened outside the victim’s home in Westbourne at around 6.20am on Monday morning.

The woman in her late 20s was pulled out of her vehicle by force, before being pushed to the ground and assaulted by a man. He stole her engagement and wedding rings by pulling them off her hand.

The victim sustained minor bruising to her head and hand during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 6 feet in height, slim build, pointed nose, dark facial hair and had a Birmingham accent. His appearance was described as untidy; he was wearing all black clothing, had a black hooded top with the hood up and had white paint splashes on the right shoulder of his top. It is believed that he smelt of alcohol and cannabis.

Detective Constable Steve Goddard, of Telford CID, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man matching the description, to please call police on 101, quoting incident number 91s of 24 July 2017.

“If you have been approached by the sale of the two rings pictured in the release, you maybe able to assist with our investigations, and urge you to come forward.”

Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org