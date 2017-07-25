Theatre Severn to host spectacular spring musicals

Three major musicals are set to headline Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this spring as the venue revealed it is to host Evita, Spamalot and Son of a Preacher Man.

Based on the book by internationally-renowned writer Warner Brown, brand new musical Son of a Preacher Man will run at the venue from 13-17 March 2018 with direction and choreography led by BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing judge, Craig Revel Horwood. The sparkling new show will feature some of Dusty Springfield’s greatest hits with fans expected to hear The Look of Love, I only Want to Be with You and the legendary title anthem, Son Of A Preacher Man.

Following its smash hit run at London’s Dominion Theatre, Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Webber’s Evita is set to thrill audiences from 3-7 April. The production will be one of the largest shows to date at the venue, providing the people of Shropshire an opportunity to enjoy an iconic musical with a beaming cast of West End professionals.

The final instalment of musical offerings comes from the 2005 Tony Award Winner Musical Spamalot. The hilarious, successful production based on 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a riotous comedy full on misfit knights, killer rabbits and dancing nuns. Written by Python legend Eric Idle, audiences can enjoy the hilarity from 15-19 May.

More comedy comes to the venue with the return of cult comedian Stewart Lee. Content Provider will be Stewart’s first brand new full-length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

Among the forthcoming highlights, music fans will be treated to an evening with ‘80’s soul/RnB’ legend Alexander O’Neal, making his first appearance at the venue along with his fantastic 9 piece band. Rock n Roll legend Joe Brown will also be returning for an uncut, solo, uncensored, audience with ‘Just Joe’.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28 July, and can be booked at the Theatre Severn Box Office (01743 281281) or online at theatresevern.co.uk.