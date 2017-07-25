Subway opens new branch in Battlefield area of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury is to get a new Subway shop after the international sandwich firm clinched a deal to move into fresh premises in Battlefield.

The global corporation already has a significant presence in the town and views the move as a much-needed expansion to cater for the growing demand from customers in the area.

Subway has branches at Claremont Street and St Mary’s Street in the town centre, one in Hereford Road and another at the Spar at the Battlefield roundabout.

The company has now signed up to secure a new 900 sq ft property just down the road near Tesco.

Andrew Donaldson, of Hallco 746 Limited, the development owner, said the deal was great news for the town.

“Subway are a major player in Shrewsbury, they are internationally renowned and have had a great deal of success in the town,” he said.

“They have more than 44,000 locations around the world now, having expanded from their initial opening in Connecticut, USA, in 1965. They clearly have the recipe for success and they were a pleasure to deal with. This is really big news for Shrewsbury.

“Subway has taken Unit 4 Rent a Space, a 900sq ft, site at Battlefield, which is opposite Tesco, through Halls Commercial, based in the town, who worked very hard to secure the deal.

“We have been delighted with Halls Commercial securing such a flagship tenant for the fast-food element of the development and are in contracts to secure an occupier on the last remaining unit at The Market Place.”

The site is part of the development on the old livestock market. In recent years Battlefield has become a major hub in the town with a variety of businesses taking advantage of the near, out-of-town, location.

“It has meant more and more shoppers finding what they want more conveniently without having to fight the traffic in visiting the town centre,” added Mr Donaldson.

“Subway clearly has seen the opportunity to develop trade in this area to cater for demand from this exciting location on the fringes of the town, through shoppers, staff at the retail premises and residents from the new building projects.”

Rebecca Welch, of Halls Commercial, said: “We are delighted to have played our part in securing this deal. It is an ideal property for Subway and in a very active part of Shrewsbury.

“We are currently in negotiations with another interested party in terms of the remaining unit at The Market Place and hope for some more positive news on that front shortly.”