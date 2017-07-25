Shropshire Council meets to discuss role in the future of Shrewsbury’s shopping centres

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet has met to discuss and consider a report relating to the council’s role in the future of Shrewsbury’s Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres.

At the meeting today, the Cabinet agreed that further work should be carried out before it considers the issue again later this year.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for corporate support, said:

“Cabinet has today discussed Shropshire Council’s role in the future of the three main shopping centres in Shrewsbury.

“Further work will be undertaken before this issue is brought back to Cabinet before Christmas for a final decision. Until this work has been completed it would be premature to comment on the matter further.”

The meeting was not open to the public due to the commercially sensitive information included in the report.