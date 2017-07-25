Shrewsbury Market Hall to become regular Saturday night food and drink venue

Shrewsbury Market Hall is to become a regular Saturday night food and drink venue following the big success of two recent late evening openings that attracted large crowds.

The indoor market will stay open late on the first Saturday of every month, starting on August 5, with bars and restaurants open until 10pm. A selection of retail stalls also plan to open until 7pm.

“Following the great success of our recent Lifestyle Festival and Summer Celebration market traders decided there was great public demand for regular late night events,” said Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“These will be held on the first Saturday of every month, initially during a trial period leading up until Christmas. If successful, they could carry on all year round or be held at certain times of the year.

“The Market Hall is proud to be home to so many popular and creative food and drink businesses. Members of the public have been telling us for a long time that they’d love to be able to enjoy them during the evenings too.

“Our cafes and restaurants are expanding all the time due to demand and the opening of gin bar Gindifferent recently has added to the nightlife appeal of the market.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for some of our fabulous retail stalls to stay open later on a regular basis, giving a real continental buzz and feel to our evening events.”

Restaurants and bars opening late on August 5 include street food specialist The Bird’s Best Café, Saint Pierre Seafood Bar, Spanish tapas restaurant AleOli, Thai street food restaurant House of Yum, Chinese dumpling specialist Moli Teahouse, curry venue Indian Street Food, Gindifferent Bar, Iron & Rose pop-up wine bar and a pop-up craft beer bar. The Market Buffet café will also open for evening coffee and cake.

Other stalls opening late include gift and home accessory boutiques, arts and crafts studios and woolcraft specialist Ewe & Ply which will host a free ‘wool fiddlers’ gathering for knitters and crocheters to work on projects of their choice. Natural henna tattoo artist Naomi Yates will also be in residence.

Other late night Saturdays are currently planned for September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2 and December 16. A special festive late night will also be staged on Wednesday November 15 for the Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on.