Overturned vehicle causes delays on A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford

Motorists heading from Shrewsbury to Telford via the A5 are facing delays following an overturned vehicle.
The incident is causing delays of around 45 minutes between the Preston Island in Shrewsbury and Junction 7 of the M54 for Wellington.
One lane of the carriageway is blocked with emergency services and the Highways Agency at the scene.
1 lane closed on the #A5 southbound btwn the #A49 #Shrewsbury and the #M54 due to an overturned vehicle. Emergency services are on scene pic.twitter.com/WweRFB66pl
— Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 25, 2017