New recruits join Salop Leisure’s holiday home after sales team

The caravan holiday home after sales team at Salop Leisure has been strengthened with two new appointments.

Samantha Richards, 43, from Minsterley and Cei Evans, 25, from Welshampton, have joined the team at Salop Leisure Emstrey headquarters in Shrewsbury as after sales administrators.

Samantha, who is married with two daughters, previously worked at Castle Country Club, near Shrewsbury as a receptionist for 15 years, while Cei previously worked at a local garden centre in Shrewsbury for seven years.

Both said they were attracted by the company’s excellent reputation as an employer and by the potential to grow with the fast-growing business.