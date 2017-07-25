Kyoti Graphics install new interpretation signs in Stanmore Country Park

In collaboration with Shropshire Council and volunteer group “Friends of Stanmore,” Kyoti Graphics has recently installed new interpretation signs in Stanmore Country Park.

Kyoti Graphics, a Shropshire based graphics specialist for signage and exhibitions, supplied the recycled plastic signs produced from HDPE or High Density Polyethylene using a grant provided by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, in six locations throughout the rural park.

Stanmore Country Park extends across a 40 hectare site on a former RAF training base near Bridgnorth, is now managed by Shropshire Council in partnership with the local volunteer group, and is a mixed mosaic of woodland, open grassland and small ponds.

The interpretation panels follow a circular walk and highlight insights into the former use of the RAF site in addition to information about the site today.

The Tesco Bags of Help grant scheme gives the money raised from the 5p bag charge to fund local community projects. This charge is intended to reduce plastic bag waste and the Friends of Stanmore think using the grant to invest in recycled plastic signs is hugely appropriate and will benefit both the environment as well as the local community.

The dark brown signs have a rough surface texture which is perfectly suited to rural environments. The plastic is sturdy, has high impact strength and is UV stable which means they are great for open access spaces, and as they are resistant to degradation and rot, they have a long, maintenance free life expectancy.

Edward Andrews, Shropshire Council’s Country Parks and Heritage Officer stated “the new signs look amazing and are the result of a great team effort. The fascinating history of Stanmore Country Park has been brought to life using modern materials.”

Ruth Westerby of Friends of Stanmore commented about the installation, “a great day which could not have happened without the volunteer team including the muscle power, expertise and supervision of Rob Evans from Kyoti Graphics.”

Rob Evans of Kyoti Graphics, is thrilled with the new signs observing, “Stanmore Country Park is a perfect location for these recycled plastic signs. I am thrilled to have been able to install this type of signage on my doorstep and would love to see it being more widely used across these types of rural sites.”