Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants welcome new marketing assistant

A Shropshire woman is putting her marketing skills to great use after joining a local accountancy firm.

Mel is the latest recruit to join Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, and she is the company’s new marketing assistant.

“I’m delighted to have joined the team here at Dyke Yaxley, and I’m really looking forward to helping the company to grow and build on its already strong reputation within the local business community,” she said.

Mel’s appointment follows previous roles as an administration manager for a local healthcare agency and a web developer while she was studying for her NVQ in business and administration.

She will now work closely with Dyke Yaxley’s marketing experts, directors and managers, to ensure clients receive regular updates on the very latest developments in the accountancy world through newsletters, mailshots, and across all social media platforms.

Mel will also help with networking events, produce presentations, update the company website, and manage the company’s databases.

Managing director Laurie Riley said: “We’re very pleased to have Mel on board and she’s already playing a key role in ensuring we are active on all social media platforms, and that we’re interacting regularly with other local businesses and clients.

“Her administration skills are also proving invaluable and she is a welcome addition to our growing team.”

Dyke Yaxley has offices in both Shrewsbury and Telford, and the team offers support for a wide range of clients on developing your business, taxation advice, business valuations, starting a new business, raising finances, selling your business, making acquisitions, auditing, accounting, and tax returns.

They have also developed a range of complementary business services in-house including IT, human resources advice, training and a payroll bureau.