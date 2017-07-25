£1.2 million boost for business revealed by Marches Growth Hub

More than £1.2m in grant funding was awarded to Marches businesses in 2016/17 to help them grow and create jobs.

The figure was revealed by the business support service, the Marches Growth Hub, as it launched a new campaign aimed at helping even more businesses to ‘Get Growing’.

More than 4,000 people attended hub events in the same year, with 5,574 businesses seeking support from both the virtual hub and the three hub teams in Shrewsbury, Telford and Hereford.

Paul Hinkins, Chairman of the Marches Growth Hub, said the figures demonstrated both the ambition of the region’s businesses and the need for the ‘one stop shop’ for support.

He said: “It is fantastic to see the response of the business community to the Marches Growth Hub and its services. Businesses are making excellent use of the resources and help on offer and there is clearly an appetite for further support from ambitious businesses wanting to expand, innovate and create new jobs.

“This is why our newest campaign, on the back of the success of Get Started, is focused on those smaller businesses which have growth potential and can achieve great things if they are able to access both the support and the finance they need.”

The campaign will be supported by companies which have benefitted from grant funding and help from the Marches Growth Hub, with a series of short films and case studies released on www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk

Mr Hinkins added: “Get Growing will see the Marches Growth Hub promote events such as this month’s Meet the Buyer in Telford with Balfour Beatty and the EU funding workshop in south Shropshire on how businesses can access available funding.

“It will also be supporting the launch of the new Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF). MEIF is a £250m fund, a joint agreement between the British Business Bank and eleven Local Enterprise Partnerships including the Marches LEP, which aims to support the growth ambitions of 460,000 smaller businesses in the Midlands.

“We would urge businesses to keep up to date with the campaign at www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk and to sign up for our newsletter so they are the first to know when new business support programmes and events are launched.”

All the events will be listed on www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk or for more information about what’s on offer, contact the hub on 0345 6000 727 or by email at enquiries@marchesgrowthhub.co.uk