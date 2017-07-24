Shropshire’s sport and physical activity ‘Oscars’ return for 11th year

Shropshire’s sport and physical activity ‘Oscars’ are back for an 11th year – and the hunt is now on for unsung heroes and organisations deserving recognition for their achievements.

The event, organised by county sports partnership Energize, celebrates the achievements of community projects, workplaces, schools, volunteers and inspirational leaders.

This year there are a series of new awards, including an Active Spaces and Places prize for or an open space, park, green space, woodland, community centre, or leisure facility which is a real community asset.

There will also be a Local Hero award for a person who gives up their free time to help others – either as an activity instructor, club fundraiser, or groundkeeper.

And BBC Shropshire is again backing the Power of Sport award, which will go to someone who has changed their life by adopting a more active lifestyle.

As usual, one special person will also be awarded the William Penny Brookes Trophy for outstanding contribution to sport and physical activity, recognising exceptional dedication and commitment to helping people to be more active over a number of years.

Chris Child, chief executive of Energize, said: “The awards have become firmly established as the ‘Oscars’ of community sport and physical activity in our area.

“More than ever before, the focus of this year’s awards are on celebrating the power of physical activity to transform people’s lives.

“We want to recognise the broad range of ways in which activity and sport are being used to have a positive impact on the wellbeing of local communities.

“For this reason, we have opened up the competition to recognise the widest possible range of people, groups and places that give people across the county the opportunity to experience the physical and mental benefits of being active.

“If you know people, groups, projects, organisations or businesses that deserve to be recognised for their achievements or contributions to helping people to be active – and who make a real difference to the lives of local people – please take the time to enter or nominate now.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on November 2.

For the full list of categories, plus and to enter online, see the awards website www.energizeawards.co.uk.

For more details, you can also contact Energize on 01743 297191 or email awards@energizestw.org.uk.

Chris Child added: “There are so many excellent and innovative examples across the county of the work being done to help people be more active, regardless of their background or ability, and the awards are an opportunity to recognise and thank the people who are contributing.

“We know that many of these deserving people are very modest and do not seek recognition, so we rely on the families, friends, colleagues, teachers and team mates to nominate.”