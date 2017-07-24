Shrewsbury’s Old Potts Way and Haycock Way to reopen to traffic this Friday

Haycock Way and Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury will reopen to traffic this Friday evening following two months of works.

Both roads have been closed since 16th May with work to improve and resurface Reabrook roundabout beginning a week before the closures on Monday 8 May.

The work has included carriageway widening to improve traffic flows; cycleway and footway crossing improvements; improved street lighting; extensive drainage and earthwork, safety barriers, road signs, carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing.

The work at Reabrook is being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) which will see £12m of inward investment in Shrewsbury’s roads and town centre over the next four years.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m really pleased that Haycock Way and Old Potts Way will reopen to traffic this week. The SITP has been designed to improve access to the town, make it a safer and more appealing place to visit or do business, whilst also reducing pollution levels. The work at Reabrook has been really important in helping us to achieve these aims.

“I know the work has caused some congestion and frustration while these two roads have been closed. I want to thank all road users for their understanding and patience over the past few weeks and hope they will appreciate the improvements that have been made to the roundabout.”

Some minor work will continue at the roundabout for a few days after Friday, but it won’t require a road closure.

Temporary lights on Bage Way and Pritchard Way will also be removed on Friday, with some minor signage and cones remaining to enable the finishing works to be completed.

The next stage of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package work at the gyratory system and Coleham Head will begin on Monday 31 July and last for approximately three months.