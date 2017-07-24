Police incident closes section of A5 between Dobbies and Edgebold

A police incident this morning closed a section of the A5 between Dobbies and the Edgebold roundabout in Shrewsbury.
Longden Road was also closed heading south of Nobold during the incident.
Both roads were closed following a concern for the welfare of a man in the area.
Traffic is reported to be very heavy on all routes approaching Dobbies and Edgebold roundabout.
Both roads have since reopened.
The A5 is currently closed from Nobold in both directions due to an on going incident
— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) July 24, 2017