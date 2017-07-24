Police incident closes section of A5 between Dobbies and Edgebold

A police incident this morning closed a section of the A5 between Dobbies and the Edgebold roundabout in Shrewsbury.

Longden Road was also closed heading south of Nobold during the incident.

Both roads were closed following a concern for the welfare of a man in the area.

Traffic is reported to be very heavy on all routes approaching Dobbies and Edgebold roundabout.

Both roads have since reopened.