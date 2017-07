Firefighters were called to a fire at a property in Uffington near Shrewsbury this morning.

Three fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Shrewsbury at just before 6am.

The fire involved the roof of a dormer bedroom of a home in Uffington Lane.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used three hose reel jets, one jet, a 9m ladder, short extension ladder, roof ladder and thermal image camera.

Crews spent around two hours at the scene.