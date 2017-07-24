Firefighters rescue Jack Russell trapped in rabbit hole

Firefighters from Clun were called to Knighton yesterday to rescue a dog which had become trapped down a rabbit hole.

Freddie the Jack Russell had become trapped down the rabbit hole whilst out walking with his owners at Kinsley Woods.

One fire appliance from Clun was sent to the incident just across the welsh border at around 1.40pm.

Firefighters used a 9m ladder and general purpose line to gain access to the steep embankment where the rabbit hole was located.

They then used shovels and picks to enlarge the hole to allow access to release Freddie.

He was safely returned to his owners after being trapped for around two hours.