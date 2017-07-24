Motorcyclist dies following collision involving HGV on A464 at Cosford Grange

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving an HGV on the A464 between Shifnal and Albrighton this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10.50am when a white Honda motorcycle was involved in a head on collision with a DAF tipper lorry that was travelling towards Albrighton from the direction of Shifnal.

Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 50’s, who had been riding the motorcycle, was pronounced deceased.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered a motorcyclist with multiple serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, it immediately became apparent that nothing could be done to save the patient who was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The lorry driver, a man, was assessed but was uninjured in the incident and therefore discharged at the scene.”

Road closures have been put in place at Bowling Green Lane and Kennel Lane, as well as the junction for Ryton and Beckbury, and are expected to be in place until early evening.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where possible.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anybody who may have seen the manner in which the vehicles were being driven before the incident.

If you can help, please call West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident number 244s of 24 July.