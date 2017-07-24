Car collides with child on Mytton Oak Road in Shrewsbury

A child has been seriously injured following a collision involving a car in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision happened close to the Co-op store on Mytton Oak Road at around 5pm.

Following the collision, the car involved came to rest after colliding with BT fibre broadband and telephone cabinets at the side of the pathway.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area whilst they deal with what they are describing as a serious collision.

Mytton Oak Road is currently closed in both directions from the junction of Oakfield Road.