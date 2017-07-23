Shrewsbury Town boss refuses to get carried away after Wolves win

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has insisted he will not get carried away after a comfortable 2-0 victory against Championship Wolves.

Goals courtesy of Alex Rodman and Carlton Morris gave Salop a comfortable home victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The away side, whose eye-watering transfer captures include the £15 million acquisition of Ruben Neves, were second best for the majority of the contest.

Shrewsbury Town have now beaten two Championship sides in the space of a week, following their 2-1 victory against Aston Villa last Saturday.

With Cardiff City and Burton Albion set to visit the Montgomery Waters Stadium, confidence in sky high.

But former Grimsby boss Paul Hurst is keen to keep grounded.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m not going to get carried away. I’m not going to think that Wolves just played one eleven that was their best eleven as I’m pretty sure that won’t be the case.

“Were we nearer out top level than they were? I would say yes, but I’ve got to get out of the players what I want from them.

“I don’t want us to be a team like we were at Brackley (a 2-1 defeat), where we thought it was easy.

“I don’t want people to look at the result and last week’s and think we are very good, after Brackley they could have looked at the result and thought we were odds on to go down.”

The manager also revealed that defender Zak Jules was missing from the squad, due to a groin problem.

Article by: Ryan Hillback