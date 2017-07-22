Pre-season Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town build on their impressive win against Aston Villa, by comfortably beating fellow Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alex Rodman and Carlton Morris struck in the second half to defeat a lacklustre Wolves side at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Boss Paul Hurst handed a debut to James Bolton, but the former Gateshead man was rarely troubled in a comfortable afternoon.

Salop opened the scoring from their first prominent attack. Junior Brown’s cross was fumbled by former England international John Ruddy, before possession eventually found Alex Rodman on the edge of the box. He showed his composure by driving his attempt into the bottom corner.

The Championship side were in disarray, and it got even worse for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side; when £15 million-man Ruben Neves was the subject of a strong challenge from Jon Nolan – forcing his early withdrawal.

Town doubled their lead soon after. Junior Brown found space out on the left once more, his cross was guided into Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris, who fired the ball from inside the box past his ex-teammate John Ruddy.

Wolves were extremely poor in an attacking sense. However, Nouha Dicko tried his luck, but he dragged his effort wide of the goal.

The second half saw Wolves improve. Youngster Bright Enobakhare sent Poland international Micheal Zyro clear through the middle. He lifted the ball over substitute goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, but Christos Shelis arrived in time to clear the danger.

Then midfielder Romain Saiss struck a long range free-kick, which was pushed to safety by Craig MacGillivray. Moments later the Moroccan powered a header over the bar after a pinpoint cross from Shropshire born Jack Price.

In the final action of the contest, Shaun Whalley saw his attempt comfortably saved by Will Norris.

Shrewsbury welcome Cardiff on Tuesday night, whilst Wolves visit Peterborough.

Attendance: 5,409 (2,908 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town (first half)

Henderson, Bolton, Sadler, Nsiala, Brown, Rodman, B. Morris, Ogogo, Gnahoua, Nolan, C. Morris

Shrewsbury Town (second half)

MacGillivray, Bolton, Shelis, Nsiala, Brown, Rodman (James, 62), John-Lewis, Ogogo (Dodds, 62), Gnahoua (Whalley, 62), Nolan, (Adams, 62), C. Morris

Wolverhampton Wanderers (first half)

Ruddy, Miranda, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Neves (Saiss, 22), Edwards, Douglas, Ronan, Dicko, Cavaleiro

Wolverhampton Wanderers (second half)

Norris, Bennett, Batth, Deslandes, Doherty, (Simpson, 62), Price, Saiss, Douglas, (Vinagre, 62), Zyro, Mason, Enobakhare

Report by: Ryan Hillback