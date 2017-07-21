Works set to close A41 south of Newport

A section of the A41 is set to be closed in both directions for a week while resurfacing works take place from Monday.

The A41 will have a 1.5 mile stretch shut south of Newport between 24-28 July.

Traffic will be managed by using a road closure from Pave Lane/Stockton Lane to the B4379 Sheriffhales junction.

A full diversion will be in place around the works and this will be in place around the clock during the road closure.

Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council’s assistant director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services, said:

“Working at night through this section was initially considered. However, a combination of safety issues and the potential impact on nearby residents caused by noise from the scheme mean that it will be quicker and safer to complete the work during an extended daytime closure.

“We have deliberately delayed these works until the summer holidays and we are committed to doing other works at the same time including gully cleansing, sign repairs and carriageway repairs.

“We know that this is a heavily used road and that these essential works will cause disruption and inconvenience and we would like to apologise in advance for that.”

The road closure permit is in place for two weeks but the works are not expected to take more than one week to be completed. However, they are weather dependent.