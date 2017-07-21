Two charged after police carry out drugs warrant in Shrewsbury

Two people have been charged with drugs offences after a warrant was executed at an address in Castlefields, Shrewsbury on Thursday.

Demi Marie Jennings, 21, of New Park Road, Shrewsbury and Joshua James Roberts, 18, of the same address, were charged with: possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Cocaine, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – MDMA, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court today.