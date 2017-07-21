SAHA Vikings pick up league shield

Shrewsbury-based Saha Vikings have collected silverware after finishing top of last season’s Shropshire Junior Football Under-14s B League.

The squad won the group with 36 points – nine points clear of nearest rivals Bayston Hill Juniors and Ellesmere Rangers, who both racked up 27 points.

Vikings team manager Stuart Smallwood said it was a fantastic achievement, especially since the season had a rocky start with the squad still in search of a kit sponsor.

“Scott Jones, owner of Steel Design Fabrications Ltd, based in Hadnall, was brilliant and stepped in literally at the last minute!” said Stuart.

“They had recently sponsored another junior football side, so it was a big ask for a small business. Thanks to them we got our new kit, won the league and Steel Design Fabrications remain our sponsor for the forthcoming season.

“I’m hugely proud of the lads’ achievement. They have a great attitude and work so hard on the pitch. They’re now looking forward to promotion and going up to under-15s at the start of the new season in September.”

Out of their 15 league games Vikings won 12 of them and lost only three.