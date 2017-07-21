Princess Alexandra to visit RJAH and Lyneal Trust today

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is visiting Shropshire today.

The visit will see the Princess visit The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital and Lyneal Trust.

During the visit, the Princess will officially open the £15.1 million Theatre and Oncology building at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital and present the inaugural Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.

A sculpture in tribute to Percy the Peacock, the popular hospital resident who passed away at the start of this year will also be unveiled.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive of RJAH, said: “We are delighted and honoured at the prospect of welcoming Princess Alexandra to our hospital.

“She will have a busy schedule that will start with the official opening of our Theatre and Oncology building.

“It’s a building that has transformed our hospital since it first opened its doors to patients last summer, so we are so pleased that it will now get a Royal seal of approval.

“It is also pleasing that Princess Alexandra has agreed to make the presentation of the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal. This is a new award that will recognise the extraordinary contribution to their profession by one member of our team, and it is our intention that it will become an annual award.”

Mark added: “The visit will conclude with the unveiling of a sculpture which will help us remember Percy the Peacock.

“I think for many people this will be the highlight of the day. Percy was held in such affection here by staff, patients and visitors alike for more than two decades. We are so grateful to the British Ironwork Centre, and artist Luke Kite especially, for creating a fitting tribute to him.”