Ludlow Foyer benefits from Mayor’s charity donation

The Ludlow Foyer is set to benefit from a donation of £4043.71 from Ludlow Town Council as the Mayor’s Charity for 2016/17.

Mr Draper said: “Having witnessed the work they do first hand over many years, I was delighted to support Ludlow Foyer in my final year as Mayor of Ludlow. I am very pleased to have raised more than £4,000.00. I know the donation will be put to good use as the team continue to support young people in the town and surrounding area.”

Kim Skinner, Manager of the Foyer said: “This is a vital boost to our funding and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Past-Mayor Paul Draper and everyone who helped raise this money for our organisation, it will make a tangible difference to people’s lives.”

Ludlow Foyer is an accommodation, training and support project for young people, accredited by the national Foyer Federation. It is dedicated to providing a supportive environment for young people as they move towards independence in their lives.