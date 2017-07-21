Lilleshall Village Tennis Club celebrates 40th anniversary

More than 50 guests joined in the celebrations as Lilleshall Village Tennis Club toasted turning 40.

The idea to stage a reunion to mark the club’s 40th anniversary proved a big success, with organisers delighted by the response.

Guests, who enjoyed cake, champagne and strawberries, included Mary Kay, the club’s 88-year-old president, who was part of an enthusiastic group of volunteers which formed the club in 1977.

Jilly Broadbent, the current Lilleshall Tennis Club chair, said: “We had over 50 attendees which included parish councillors and Simon Jones, the vice-chairman of Tennis Shropshire.

“Mary did a lovely speech about the last 40 years and proposed a toast to the next 40.

“We had a really fabulous day with lots of bubbly and fun. We had a display of photographs going back many years and the sun shone, so we couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

The club, which boasts two floodlit tennis courts and its own clubhouse, has more than 50 current members of all ages.

Special commemorative mugs making 40 glorious years are are now on sale for £5 from the club. They can also be ordered by calling Jilly on 01952 677050.