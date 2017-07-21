A furry special day for teddy bears picnic

If you went down to Haybridge Hall today you were sure to find a surprise – a teddy bears picnic, which raised funds in memory of MP Jo Cox.

The community event, called The Great Get Together, was held at The Wrekin Housing Trust’s Haybridge Retirement Living Scheme, in Hadley, Telford, today (July 20) and saw young and old gathering together with their picnics.

Refreshments and cakes were provided free throughout the day by the trust, which hosted the event. Those who attended enjoyed a range of entertainment including songs from the trust’s choir, which was accompanied by singer, Jake, as well as spots from entertainers Darren Carpenter, a troupe of bhangra dancers and singer, Chloe-May.

There was also a tombola, jewellery stall, nail painting, a memory tree, mini table tennis, pitch and putt, mini art class and caricature sketches. Visitors had the chance to meet and speak to members of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and could visit a RVS (Royal Voluntary Service) stall. There was also the chance to design a clay tile, which would be fired and the installed in the grounds of Haybridge Hall at a later date.

Margaret Bailey, 78, who lives at the Wrekin Housing Trust’s Haybridge Retirement Living Scheme said: “Days like this are great because they bring the whole community together. Being a part of the Wrekin Housing Trust is wonderful – without them we wouldn’t get out or go anywhere. They add some fun to life.”

Haybridge Hall is undergoing a major redevelopment at the moment and visitors were invited to share their memories of the hall, which was built around 1870, and was bequeathed to the people of Hadley in 1965 by Graham Murphy, from the family which owned Wrekin Brewery.

The day was held to honour the late MP Jo Cox and raise awareness of her loneliness commission. The event also raised funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance and Hope House charities. Hadley Learning Community helped with the preparation for the event and pupils took part in the day.

Retirement Living Co-ordinator, Carol Preece, said: “It was a great event and wonderful to see so many people turn up with their teddy bears for this special day. The musical entertainment was fantastic and I’m sure a wonderful day was had by all.”