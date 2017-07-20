The Arts Centre Telford enjoys successful run of gothic musical Jekyll and Hyde

More than 1,000 people packed out a Midlands theatre as a leading community arts school staged the latest in a series of summer shows.

The Arts Centre Telford (TACT) celebrated a successful run of gothic musical Jekyll and Hyde completing four performances in just one weekend at Oakengates Theatre.

The cast featured both junior and adult performers from across the region with some members aged as young as 12.

The lavish production also included virtual scenes, a suspended laboratory and a professional orchestra in a visual feast which had the audience spellbound.

Musical director of TACT Ross Doodson said he was delighted for all the cast and crew who won widespread praise for the show.

“They have worked so hard to bring to the stage a challenging and ambitious production as part of a determined effort to provide outstanding arts in the region,” he added.

“This is even more impressive when you think that Jekyll and Hyde is one in a series of shows for TACT this summer. Our cast and crew had just eight weeks to bring it to fruition using one of the most elaborate technical rigs we have used to date.”

The youth section of TACT has already staged an Evening of Musical Theatre with rehearsals about to start for West Side Story which opens at Oakengates Theatre next month.

Director of Music at Wrekin College Simon Platford MBE attended Sunday night’s show and said he was very impressed with the depth of talent on stage.

“This was community theatre looking and sounding like a professional production with a show that was simply superb,” he added.

“It is wonderful that young people in the area have the opportunity to be a part of something like this and that audiences are treated to a fantastic show. I am a firm advocate of community theatre and love to see a company reward the efforts put in by the cast and crew to support them with a production complete with professional musicians and a staging which was stunning.”

Ross said they had learned a great deal in terms of what they were capable of by aiming for such ambitious technical aspects to the show.

That was led by Jekyll and Hyde director Bobby Standley who had a special affinity with the themes of a dual personality in Jekyll and Hyde.

A qualified pharmacist he juggles his day job with helping to run TACT.

“It is very important to us that we push the boundaries of what we can achieve particularly in terms of engaging with some of our older teen performers who want to really stretch their talents,” added Bobby.

“My first love is theatre and I feel very privileged to be able to be a part of TACT and to see that passion for acting, singing, dancing and perfecting your art encouraged in young people.

This show was a particularly exciting one to do but now we look ahead to future productions and how we can take them to new heights and introduce something different for local audiences.”

Tickets at £13.50 are already on sale for West Side Story with performances on August 12 and 13. Contact the box office on 01952 382382 or visit www.theplacetelford.com.