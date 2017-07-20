Shropshire businessman calls for national day to celebrate “999 Heroes”

A Shropshire businessman is calling for a national day for the country to celebrate the selfless work of “our 999 heroes” for the brave and difficult job that they do every day to protect the public.

The shocking terrorist attacks in Manchester and London and the tower block fire tragedy have put the spotlight on the emergency services says the boss of a medical supply company with its HQ in Telford.

“Our emergency services run towards danger and disaster while everyone else is running away,” says Steve Bray, MD of SP Services whose call for a national day of celebration is going viral on social media.

“We feel it’s about time that there was an annual day where nationally we can all show and celebrate our appreciation for the brave and difficult job they do.”

September 9 has been voted a popular day on Facebook and Twitter for the day of celebration.

All the “999 family” should be honoured, says Steve, including the coastguard, Air Ambulance, bomb disposal, mountain, cave and cliff rescue organisations, as well as police, fire and ambulance.

He urged people to start thinking how to show our appreciation as a nation and among local communities.

Ideas “big or small” to show appreciation locally include coffee mornings in aid of an emergency services charity, children’s paintings for fire station walls, or a smile for the bobby on the beat.

“Think big, think small, the possibilities are endless. But it’s time for us to get behind our emergency services. Every day I get to hear about the wonderful work they do, saving lives, rescuing people, providing safety, saving property and putting themselves before others.”

An annual national event to show our appreciation was “long overdue,” added Steve, who is asking the Government to support the launch for the day of recognition.

The Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge terrorist attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire showed how they ran towards danger “while everyone else runs away.”

British Transport policeman Wayne Marques courageously fought the three London Bridge terrorists armed with only a baton after being stabbed in the head and blinded in one eye in his bid to save lives while not thinking of his own safety. PC Keith Palmer has been posthumously awarded the George Medal after he died challenging the terrorist threatening Westminster.

Firefighters ran into the burning Grenfell Towers to save lives while putting their own in danger, added Steve, whose company has created web banners and graphics to spread the word on social media with #999AppreciationDay now trending on twitter and it’s on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.