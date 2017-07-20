Shrewsbury Town sign James Bolton from Gateshead

Shrewsbury Town has completed the signing of full-back James Bolton on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old former Macclesfield defender, played 39 games for Gateshead in the National Leaguer last season.

He becomes boss Paul Hurst’s tenth summer capture. Bolton is expected to fill the absence left by Joe Riley, who is recovering from a broken leg.

Bolton told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m really pleased to have finally got it through.

“It was an easy decision with it being in the Football League and being such a big club, so it was brilliant. It’s always been my goal to play in the Football League and hopefully, I get the opportunity to do it here.

“It’s going to take a time to adjust. It’s not like I’m going to get straight into the pace of it, but I’m confident that I can get used to it and hopefully do well for the team.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback