Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Callum Burton linked with Hull City move

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Callum Burton is in talks with relegated outfit Hull City, according to reports.

Salop are overloaded with goalkeepers after Paul Hurst signed Dean Henderson and Craig MacGillivray.

Jayson Leutwiler, who has been the club’s number one since 2014, is unlikely to be happy with the situation and could seek a move.

Shrewsbury Town also have Shaun Rowley on their books, but he is expected to leave on loan at some stage.

Burton, 20, has made just one appearance for Salop; a 3-0 defeat against Swindon Town on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

The Newport born stopper played 11 league games for neighbours AFC Telford last season, whilst he has also spent time on loan at Market Drayton, Nuneaton, Workington, and Southport.

Relegated Hull City, who appointed former CSKA Moscow and Russia boss Leonid Slutsky as their new manager in the summer, are after a new keeper after allowing Eldin Jakupovic to join Leicester City in a £2.25 million deal.

Burton would likely join the club’s U23 set up, with Alan McGregor and David Marshall being firm favourites to jockey for the number one spot.

Town trio AJ Leitch-Smith, Ryan McGivern, and Jim O’Brien are also anticipated to head for the exit door.

