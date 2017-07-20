Shrewsbury Town confirm Jim O’Brien’s exit by mutual consent

Shrewsbury Town have announced that winger Jim O’Brien has left the club by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Paul Hurst, and was loaned to Scottish side Ross County where he made 14 appearances, scoring once.

O’Brien joined Shrewsbury Town in June 2016, following his departure from Coventry City.

He scored his first goal for the club in the FA Cup second round replay defeat against Fleetwood Town.

O’Brien made a total of 25 appearances for the club, with his strike against the Cod Army being his solitary goal for the side.

The Scottish winger began his career at Celtic, before taking in loans at Dunfermline and Dundee United.

He joined Motherwell on a permanent deal in 2008, netting four goals in 74 appearances. O’Brien spent four years at Barnsley, scoring eight times in 133 matches.

During a spell at Coventry City, he spent a short time on loan at Scunthorpe United.

A statement on shrewsburytown.com read: “We would like to thank Jim for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club and (we) wish him well for the future.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback