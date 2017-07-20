Overnight works to upgrade road markings at Junction 4 of M54

Work to upgrade road markings at junction four of the M54 will take place overnight tonight and tomorrow Friday 21 July.

Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services, said: “Lane closures will be in place from 8pm to 5am but the junction will remain open throughout the night.

“The new road markings will replace an original design to improve traffic flow and safety at this key gateway to the borough.”

Junction Four serves Shifnal, Priorslee, Stafford Park and eastern Telford as well as being the link for the M54’s only service station.