Office Shoes opens store on Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill

Office Shoes have added Shrewsbury to their UK store portfolio with a brand new store opening on Pride Hill.

This respected brand, offering a ladies only “boutique” experience, is a welcome addition to Shrewsbury’s busy Pride Hill and will complement other “high street” brands including Caffé Nero, Holland & Barrett, L’Occitane, Accessorize, Paperchase and Thorntons.

Originally only to be found only in London, Office now has over 150 stores as well as an online service.

Many well-known names such as Ted Baker, UGG, Birkenstock and Converse as well as own brand styles are available and will appeal to Shrewsbury’s fashion conscious shoppers.

Alessio Dyfnallt of Cooper Green Pooks, who handled the letting, said: “Shrewsbury, and particularly Pride Hill, remains very attractive to the national retailers and we were pleased to secure this letting on behalf of the Co-op. We feel confident that Office will be successful in their new location, adding to the already thriving retail offering in Shrewsbury.”