Jeremy Corbyn is in Telford today as part of a summer tour of marginal seats, part of the party’s biggest ever campaign outside of an election.

The labour leader will be meeting up with Kuldip Sahota who stood for labour in the recent general election.

They will visit a local school before taking part in a rally at the Arena in Telford Town Park at 3.45pm.

Mr Corbyn was last in Telford just before the general election when hundreds of people turned out to hear him speak in Southwater.