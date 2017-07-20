Finally something Britain exports to China…Midlands adventurer Ant Eddies-Davies!

A British adventurer has China in his hands after being invited to develop a range of outdoor education courses for the Far Eastern powerhouse.

Ant Eddies-Davies, who runs Live the Adventure in Bridgnorth, West Midlands, has made his name running adventure travel trips in Nepal and Bhutan. Now he’s being brought in by leisure operators in China to run rescue courses and adventure training at a host of centres around Shenzhen.

“This is really exciting news for Live the Adventure,” Ant explains. “Our reputation for travel and training is spreading far and wide.

“We have worked in Nepal and Bhutan for 25 years developing their travel and tourism potential and China wants to get a piece of the action because they simply don’t have an adventure travel industry at present.

“While most people talk about China exporting to the West, it’s nice to know that I’m going in the opposite direction!”

Live the Adventure, which includes the Old Vicarage Adventure Centre, offers one of the most diverse ranges of professional training programmes and courses in the UK, instructing everyone from the emergency services to international defence forces.

Ant single-handedly mapped the river system of Bhutan for the Royal family and raised £75,000 to help rebuild schools and villages in Nepal following the devastating earthquakes.

The project in China will be carried out across a number of phases, from initial consultation and risk assessment to designing the training program and developing staff.

“I’ll be going back out to China in November with a team of staff to run a five-week training programme,” said Ant. “You see, this isn’t just about setting up an adventure travel industry, it’s about training the staff to be able to help it grow.”

Business has been booming for the firm in 2017, which has also been asked to set up and run the RYA powerboat courses for Aberystwyth Marina.

“It’s been a crazy 2017 in which we’ve been out to Nepal twice, Bhutan twice and now China twice,” said Ant. “In the meantime, our school day courses have been hugely popular and our training academy has had a 100% pass rate.”