Walford Old Students Association reunion event is huge success

The Walford Old Students Association (WOSA) recently held its summer reunion ball at the Walford Campus of North Shropshire College (NSC).

The WOSA event took place on Saturday 24th of June and was organised by the WOSA events committee which included previous Chair’s Rob Cooke and Stuart Edwards, well known Walford lecturer David Nightingdale, Sarah Bayliss previous committee secretary and also representatives from NSC.

The reunion event included a two-course dinner, raffle, promise auction, live band The Vertigo and a DJ who played into the early hours.

Lucy Evans, Marketing Manager at NSC and WOSA committee member comments, ‘The event was a huge success. It was great to see old students and lecturers from the College come together to raise money for such a fantastic cause. The raffle and Auction contributed greatly towards the final amount raised for the R D Park Trust, a registered College charity that raises money to support students with course-related trips and visits.’

The Committee members want to thank everyone who came to the reunion and contributed to the success and planning of the event. Lucy adds, ‘The final Cheque has been presented by the Committee members to Bruce Udale, R D Park Trustee. The members are delighted to announce that the amount raised from the event was £1100.