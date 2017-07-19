Shropshire mum organises fund-raiser in memory of young cancer hero

A Shropshire mum is organising a family fun day in aid of Acorns Hospice and to help keep the memory alive of her brave son Jack Edwards.

Sadly, seven-year-old Jack passed away last August after a long battle with Leukaemia. Lots of fundraising had been done for Jack, and various charities who helped him, by his supporters who dubbed themselves “Jack’s Army”.

Now his heartbroken mother Chrissie Woodhouse is taking on the mantle of the main fundraiser and has organised a family fun day which will be held on Saturday 22nd July from 12-6pm at Farlow & Oreton Village Hall, near Cleobury Mortimer.

Entry is free and there will be a bouncy castle, BBQ, stalls, ice cream, music raffle, face painting, brave the shave and balloon release.

Chrissie said: “I’m doing it to keep Jack’s memory alive, this year I have done most of the organising as last year I was in hospital.

“I really wanted to do this for Acorns as they have been a rock for my family and continue to be, they are an amazing charity and I want to give something back. Everyone has been so kind with donations for the raffle, once again the community has come together in memory of my beautiful Jack. Please come along, everyone’s welcome! I would like to say how grateful I am to everyone that’s donated prizes or supported the event.”

Fund-raising will continue in Jack’s memory, including a planned third annual glow run in Cleobury Mortimer early next year. Organised by Mrs Rachel Shields, from Oreton, near Cleobury Mortimer, the two glow runs previously held have attracted hundreds of runners and raised thousands of pounds. Mrs Shields and her team will continue to support Chrissie with fundraising.