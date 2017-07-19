Shrewsbury church gets media overhaul thanks to Shrewsbury College student

A Shropshire college student has volunteered his time to help a local church by building it a website and helping with their social media presence.

St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury is an iconic Grade I Listed Building – the only circular Georgian church in the country which retains its original interior. The Friends of St Chad’s, who contribute to the maintenance of the fabric of St Chad’s, recently enlisted the help of a student at Shrewsbury College to help build a new website and build on their social media presence.

Shrewsbury College was approached by Nick Paterson, Membership Secretary of The Friends of St Chad’s in Shrewsbury to see if any students were happy to help volunteer for the job.

Mr Paterson, said: “We wanted to build a new web page and we had no social media presence. I produced a product brief and sent it to Lorraine Burrage, The Agency Project Coordinator at Shrewsbury College, to see if any students would like to volunteer with building us a new website.”

Seth Jurgens, aged 17, from Telford is currently studying Level 3 Computing at Shrewsbury College and stepped up to the challenge.

He said: “The website took me about three to four months to complete. It was quite different making a website in a real life situation than in class. It’s been brilliant because you get the hands-on experience and this is a priceless experience. I’m really pleased with how the website has all come together.”

Lorraine Burrage, said: “I approached Seth at the beginning of the year and I asked him if would like to be involved in the project. From the onset, he was enthusiastic and committed to seeing the project through to the end. Seth enlisted the help of Media students, Brandon Temple-Wood, Nathan Reynolds and Daniel Smithers, to produce the template for The Friends of St Chad’s website and as a result was able to produce a website that exceeded their expectations.”

Mr Paterson added: “The Friends of St Chad’s have now got a timeless web page and Seth has introduced social media elements as we are now on Facebook and Twitter so we are able to communicate better with our Members as a result. We’re hugely appreciative to Seth and Lorraine and what has been achieved with our excellent working relationship with Shrewsbury College.”