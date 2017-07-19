Revamped courts at Monkmoor among Shropshire venues supporting Great British Tennis Weekend

The revamped courts at Shrewsbury’s Monkmoor Recreation Centre will be among the Shropshire venues supporting the second Great British Tennis Weekend of the year.

Coming just a week after another successful Wimbledon drew to a close, it is hoped many local people will take advantage of having the chance to pick up a racket to give tennis a go.

It’s all part of a popular initiative launched by the Lawn Tennis Association in 2013 to entice more people, of all ages, to play tennis by offering free opportunities to spend time on court.

Free tennis activities will be on offer this Saturday at Oswestry Tennis Club (2pm-4pm) and Monkmoor Recreation Centre (1pm-5pm).

Church Stretton Lawn Tennis Club will be opening its doors to the public on Sunday (10am-1pm) while Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club holds Great British Tennis Weekend events on both Saturday (1pm-6.30pm) and Sunday (10.30am-1pm).

Bob Kerr, the Tennis Shropshire chairman, hopes the activities will be well supported, adding he is particularly encouraged to see Monkmoor Recreation Centre involved for the first time.

He said: “Shrewsbury Town Council and ourselves put a finance plan together around two years ago to revamp three of the courts at Monkmoor.

“There are five in all so it would be nice to get round to doing the other two at some stage, but we’ve been supporting the three courts this year with an organised programme, everything from junior coaching to adult coaching, family sessions, social sessions.

“There’s actually something going on there three or four days of the week now, and the idea is to create sustainability. We would ideally like to see a community-based club there and I think the next stage is to perhaps identify some of the people that have been using the facility regularly and see if we can enlist their support in that regard.

“Taking part in the Great British Tennis Weekend is another ideal way to reach out to the local community and highlight just what’s on offer.”

Bob added: “We would like to encourage as many people as possible to come along to this weekend’s events. There will be plenty of activities for everyone, some organised coaching sessions for children and adults.

“The idea is for people to come down and have a go. If they’ve never picked up a racket in their life, it doesn’t matter, and if the last time they picked one up was 40 years ago, it doesn’t matter either. Just come along and get involved. Rackets and balls will be provided.”

Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club is excited to be offering free tennis, including cardio tennis and match play. The activities on Saturday will be followed by a barbeque from 5.30pm for £10 and the club’s bar will be open throughout the day for refreshments. The club is located by the river on Crescent Lane, SY1 1TR.