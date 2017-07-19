Pupils enjoy a day of fun at Woodside School in Oswestry

More than 80 year six pupils at Woodside School in Oswestry celebrated their last days of school with a fun day organised by Severnsports and Go Kart Party.

The day included multi-activities including ball sports, go-karting, rounders and a bouncy castle.

The fun was organised by the newly-named Severnsports (formerly Sports Jam Education) who have been working with Woodside School for three years to deliver its renowned PE lessons and after-school clubs. The event was the first of its kind at the school and designed to reward year six pupils for their effort and achievement throughout the year and is a final farewell before pupils leave to go to secondary school in September.

Adam Pugh, Woodside School teacher and PE leader, said: “The link with Severn Sports is a positive factor in our drive to promote sport and healthy lifestyles to our children. Severn Sports are a well-respected part of our school community and I am grateful of their support in providing such an exciting event for our children.”

John Rhodes, director of education, sport and training at Severnsports said: “The day was a great success. The weather remained fine and the students really enjoyed themselves. They’ve been working hard all year, so it was only fitting they should celebrate. We will continue to work with Woodside School next academic year and hope to be able to repeat the event next September too.”