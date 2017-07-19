Inspector Banks author to visit Shrewsbury as part of 30th anniversary tour

Best-selling author Peter Robinson, creator of the famous Inspector Banks crime series that inspired the popular TV drama DCI Banks, will be in Shrewsbury on Thursday August 10 as part of a 30th anniversary tour.

The event, to be held at the Shropshire Wildlife Trust centre, in Abbey Foregate, is one of only 30 UK appearances that Mr Robinson is making to mark 30 years since the publication of the first Inspector Banks novel.

The author will talk about his work, how he created the DCI Alan Banks character and his latest Inspector Banks novel before taking questions from members of the audience.

Susan Caroline, of Shrewsbury’s independent bookshop Pengwern Books, which is organising the event, said: “It was a huge thrill to have Peter Robinson visit Shrewsbury for an event last year.

“To have him back again this year, as part of the 30th anniversary tour is fantastic news for fans of the series and crime fiction.

“He will be talking about the genesis of Inspector Banks, his phenomenal series creation and what it was like to have it adapted into popular TV drama. He will be available to take questions from members of the audience and sign copies of his latest novel and other books at the end of the evening.”

The event will start at 7.30pm with tickets, priced at £5, available from Pengwern Books, in Fish Street, Shrewsbury, or online at www.wegottickets.com.

The very first Inspector Banks novel ‘A Gallow’s View’ was published in 1987. The 24th instalment in the series, ‘Sleeping in the Ground’, was published this month. It centres on a shocking mass murder in a small church and the huge manhunt that follows.

Several of the Inspector Banks novels, set in a fictional town in the Yorkshire Dales, were adapted for television by ITV under the title ‘DCI Banks’ with actor Stephen Tompkinson in the lead role. The TV series has had five season runs since 2011 with the fifth and final series broadcast last year.

Publisher Hodder & Stoughton is running a 30th anniversary campaign for the crime writer with 30 events unfolding over 30 days around the country in his honour.