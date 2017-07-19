High demand at RSH and PRH A&E departments today

The A&E Departments at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford have today seen a rise in the number of people attending.

People suffering from minor illness or injuries are being advised to use other more appropriate health services and allow hospitals to focus on those people with serious conditions, who need to be seen urgently.

Debbie Kadum, Chief Operating Officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs RSH and PRH, said: “Our hospitals are very busy today. It’s really important that people think carefully about alternative local services, which can avoid what can be a lengthy and stressful visit to a hospital.

“Many conditions can be seen much more quickly using alternative services and A&E should only be used for the most serious injuries and illnesses.

“Pharmacies are often seen simply as dispensaries for medication, but pharmacists are experts in medicines and will use their clinical expertise, together with their practical knowledge to offer advice on common problems such as coughs, colds, aches and pains and can also help you decide whether you need to see a doctor.

“NHS 111 can provide medical help fast when it’s not a 999 emergency.

“As well as this, minor injuries units in Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, Ludlow, Oswestry, Welshpool and Newtown may treat you quicker than A&E for minor injuries.”